Leyla Hirsch Set to Depart AEW as Contract Expires

Leyla Hirsch is set to leave All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this week as her contract with the promotion is set to expire.

Hirsch, who initially debuted in AEW in 2020 before signing officially in 2021, has competed across both AEW and Ring of Honor (ROH), recently engaging in a feud with Diamante. She has also faced off against various AEW competitors throughout her tenure.

Beyond AEW, Hirsch boasts an impressive wrestling background, having trained with Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), competed at the collegiate level, and gained international experience in Stardom and WXW.

According to PWInsider.com, Hirsch’s contract with AEW is set to expire tomorrow, and she will not be renewing her deal with the company. Once her contract ends, she will officially become a free agent.