Insiders Criticize Three-Hour SmackDown; Two-Hour Format to Resume in June

WWE's flagship program, SmackDown, will not maintain its current three-hour format indefinitely. The show expanded from two to three hours on the USA Network starting with the January 3, 2025, episode. Since this change, numerous fans and internal sources have expressed concerns that the extended duration has adversely affected the show's quality.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, confirmed plans to revert SmackDown to its original two-hour format. This decision aligns with earlier reports from WrestleVotes, which indicated that the transition back to two hours is expected to occur in June 2025.

During an episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insiders within WWE conveyed their dissatisfaction with the three-hour format. They noted that the show's quality has declined over the past two months and that the anticipated opportunity for underutilized talent to gain more screen time has not materialized. As one source stated, "We are told several within the company strongly dislike the three-hour SmackDown format, as those sources feel like the quality of the show has dipped in the last two months."

The return to a two-hour format is scheduled for June 2025, aiming to enhance the overall viewing experience and address the concerns raised by both fans and WWE personnel.