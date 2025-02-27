Stephanie McMahon Set to Launch WWE Podcast This Spring

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Stephanie McMahon is set to make her mark in the podcast industry with an official WWE podcast launching this spring.

McMahon, who has been in and out of WWE over the past few years, initially took a leave of absence in 2022. However, she returned later that year after Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO. In January 2023, she announced her departure from the company in an executive capacity following Vince McMahon’s decision to reinstate himself on the Board of Directors.

Although she has made sporadic appearances for WWE since then, she has not returned to an executive role.

According to WrestleVotes, McMahon is preparing to step into the podcast space with an official WWE-branded series. The account reported, “A very interesting name is set to debut an official WWE podcast soon—Stephanie McMahon will be launching her own podcast series, expected this spring. Given her life and experiences in wrestling, this series should be as compelling as they come.”