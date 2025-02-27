WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Look: WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Construction Underway

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 27, 2025

First Look: WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Construction Underway

WWE is in full preparation mode for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, as a leaked photo circulating on social media reveals the early stages of the chamber's construction.

The highly anticipated premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Fans can tune in for the pre-show at 5 PM ET, followed by the main card at 6 PM ET.

While WWE has yet to confirm the official main event, expectations are high that the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match will headline the show. The match is set to feature John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins, with a WrestleMania title opportunity hanging in the balance.

Other matches and segments confirmed for the event include:

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez.

Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Special Segment: Cody Rhodes and The Rock are set to share the ring.

