Trish Stratus to Be Inducted into International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 27, 2025

Trish Stratus has been announced as an inductee into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) Class of 2025. The news was revealed during her appearance on "Busted Open Radio," where IPWHF President Seth Turner surprised Stratus with the announcement. Expressing her gratitude, Stratus stated, "Wrestling has been my passion, my purpose, and most importantly my platform to inspire and empower. To be recognized by the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame means so much to me because it is not just a reflection of my journey, but of every woman who dared to break barriers and redefine what we're capable of. I share this honor with them. Stratusfaction, accomplished!" The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 12, 2025, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

In addition to this honor, Stratus is set to return to the ring at WWE's Elimination Chamber event on March 1, 2025, in her hometown of Toronto. She will team up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. This match follows recent events where Stratus came to Stratton's aid during an attack by Jax and LeRae on "SmackDown." Fans can look forward to witnessing "Tiffy & Trishy Time" at the Rogers Centre.

— Ben Kerin Feb 27, 2025 08:26AM

