Tony Schiavone Compares Renee Paquette to WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund

Longtime wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone recently reflected on his experience working with the AEW broadcast team and roster during an episode of his podcast. Schiavone expressed deep appreciation for the colleagues he shares the commentary booth with, highlighting the joy he finds in working alongside them.

“I have been fortunate to be able to work with such fantastic people. That is the key to it all," Schiavone stated. "Just getting to know and work with Excalibur and Nigel McGuinness. God, do I have fun with Nigel. Taz, we watch old ECW shows here, and I remember you and I talking about Taz, and I was saying, ‘That is one bad motherfucker right there.’ He is a bad motherfucker. It is all part of his charm. I got to work with Bryan Danielson. Holy shit. Jon Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli]. Got to see kids begin their careers and do well, like MJF. Harley Cameron, get to see her career begin. Get to be a part of their careers beginning, talking about them on TV, trying to help put them over, and trying to say good things about them. Just all good stuff."

Schiavone also had high praise for AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette, comparing her to one of the most legendary interviewers in professional wrestling history.

“Being able to work with Renee Paquette. If she is not the best that has ever held the mic, I mean, she is in Gene Okerlund territory, she really is. I have been very fortunate,” he added.