AEW Star Spotted in Walking Boot After Sustaining Injury

Buddy Matthews is reportedly dealing with an injury following his recent match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

During the event, Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. However, he appeared to injure his ankle while making his entrance. Despite the apparent injury, he proceeded with the match, which ultimately saw Okada retain his title.

Following the show, Matthews took to social media to express frustration, stating in a now-deleted tweet that he would not have “destroyed his ankle” if AEW used a larger ring. His comment sparked discussion among fans before being removed.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley shared photos from the couple’s honeymoon, where Matthews was seen using a crutch. She humorously addressed the situation with the caption, “Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!”

Additionally, Matthews later posted an image on his Instagram Stories showing himself wearing a walking boot, further confirming the extent of his injury.