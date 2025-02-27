Rumors Squashed: Vince McMahon Not Launching a Wrestling Promotion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Vince McMahon is not planning a return to professional wrestling, despite recent speculation suggesting otherwise.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson shared that he had heard rumors about McMahon potentially rehiring former WWE executives and holding discussions with experienced wrestling cameramen for a new project. Speculation arose that FOX could be involved as a partner in the endeavor.

However, during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed these rumors, with Meltzer making it clear that McMahon has no intention of starting a wrestling promotion.

Meltzer stated, “I mean, he’s not starting a wrestling promotion. I can tell you that.”

Alvarez added, “But he wants to start a company.”

Meltzer clarified, “Oh, he’s starting an entertainment company, yeah. There was stuff floating around yesterday about him starting a wrestling company, and those close to him say, ‘No, that is not happening.’ I mean, logic would tell you the same thing. I don’t think people really understand.”

Alvarez then noted the competitive landscape, saying, “He can’t. He would be immediately number four.”

Meltzer responded, “He could get up to number three.”

Alvarez elaborated, “I mean, he probably could at some point. But I mean, initially, at the very beginning.”

Meltzer continued, “He could surpass TNA there.”

Alvarez concluded, “At some point, he would, but I mean, at the beginning, they’ve [got] all the best talent, I shouldn’t say all the best talent, but most of the best talent is all locked up right now.”

While McMahon appears to be working on an entertainment venture, it does not involve launching a new wrestling promotion.