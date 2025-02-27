Lex Luger Opens Up About Miss Elizabeth’s Death: "I Was a Contributing Factor"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Lex Luger recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including the tragic passing of Miss Elizabeth in 2003.

Miss Elizabeth, a beloved figure in professional wrestling, passed away due to an accidental overdose of painkillers and alcohol while living with Luger. Despite the official ruling, some fans have continued to associate Luger with her death due to their turbulent history. During the interview, Luger candidly addressed the situation and his role in it.

Reflecting on whether he could have joined WWE later in his career and the impact of Miss Elizabeth’s passing, Luger acknowledged the downward spiral his life took at the time. "After that, everything happened. I got messed up on the wine and women. I had too much time and money on my hands. Got messed up on drugs and alcohol, and had a period where I was a complete train wreck. The tragic passing of Elizabeth. Obviously, people go, ‘Well, he killed Elizabeth.’ Well, I didn’t kill her. But was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle I was living and her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely."

When asked if he takes responsibility for what happened, Luger did not shy away from accountability. "Absolutely, sure, there’s always collateral damage to lifestyles like that, and she was part of it. So absolutely. Sadly."

Despite the tragedy, it was not immediately the moment he hit rock bottom. Luger admitted that her death sent him further into depression. "You’d think it was, but that led me to more depression where I felt completely unlovable. I was never going to be able to be a part of wrestling again after that happened. Instead of, I hate to admit it, who I was back then. Instead of being so grieving over the loss of Liz, I was grieving over what this would do to me and my career, almost more so. I hate to admit it. Back then, when I was done in wrestling and my fitness nutrition quest after wrestling, I was going to be a big fitness nutrition guy to have my own nutrition company and exercise. Well, no one’s going to want that for me now. So I went into massive depression, darkness, did more drugs, more alcohol. It wasn’t until at that point where I dug such a deep, dark hole, I always thought I could somehow work or be smart enough to get out of it. I knew I was at the bottom of a pond with no light, and there was no way to the top, and I was drowning in darkness. And that’s when I turned to God. I knew there’s no way I get out of this. So God, if you’re really real, you have to get me out of this, because I’m done."

Luger also acknowledged that some fans will always associate him with her passing, and he understands why. "No doubt, and I totally understand, I do, yeah. I get it. She was a beloved character, Liz, and I’ll always be tied as part of what happened with her. And I get that I have haters out there. I understand where they’re coming from. I get it."

Luger’s comments reflect both personal remorse and the struggles he faced in the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death, offering insight into how he has come to terms with his past.