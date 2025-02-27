WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony 2025 May Move to Thursday

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to headline the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class alongside Michelle McCool, with the ceremony taking place during WrestleMania weekend in April. However, WWE has yet to finalize the date and location of the event.

Traditionally held after SmackDown, the Hall of Fame ceremony could see a format change due to negative feedback about its current scheduling. WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE is considering adjustments.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has yet to lock in the details but suggested Thursday as a possible date. "It’s not finalized yet, but it looks like they may be doing seven or six shows in five days. The Hall of Fame may be on Thursday. The only open date is Thursday," Meltzer stated. He outlined the packed schedule: SmackDown on Friday, NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday morning, WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday nights, Raw on Monday, and either NXT tapings or the CW show on Tuesday.