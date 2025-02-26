⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c/5p coast-to-coast on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

On tap for tonight's two-hour program is Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, The Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia in trios action, Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith in a Bounty Match, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron, plus MJF will appear, and fans will hear from Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (FEBRUARY 26, 2025): Oceanside, CA.

The show kicks off with a cold open that shows an ambulance in the parking lot of tonight's venue. The back doors of it open and Cope appears. He says he just wanted to show Jon Moxley and The Death Riders their ride for tonight.

Hangman Page vs. Aaron Solo

From there, an "earlier today" video airs that shows MJF talking while getting the "AEW" tattoo on his ankle removed about how he used to care about the three letters A-E-W, but after seeing the fans constantly chant "Cowboy sh*t!" for a fake when the real thing like himself is right in front of them, he now only cares about the three letters M-J-F.

Inside the arena, Hangman Page's theme hits and out he comes in street clothes for his scheduled opening contest. Already in the ring is his opponent, Aaron Solo. The bell sounds and Hangman immediately runs over Solo. He quickly finishes him off with his Buckshot Lariat in a matter of seconds.

Winner: Hangman Page

Hangman Page Calls Out MJF

After the match, Hangman gets on the mic and calls out MJF. MJF's theme hits and out he comes in a suit with sunglasses on. "Cut my music, cut my music," he begins as always. He is holding a bloody towel.

He talks again about being the real thing, and then the camera cuts backstage and shows Christopher Daniels laid out and completely, disgustingly bloody. Hangman Page runs to the back to check on him.

Bounty Match

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

From there, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis are shown in the crowd to a ton of boos. Footage is then shown of Chris Jericho, before we cut backstage live where Renee Paquette is joined by The Learning Tree leader himself. Jericho talks about Bryan Keith when out comes Don Callis and Mark Davis behind him.

Jericho assures Callis that Keith is the guy to help with his Will Ospreay problems. He assures Callis that Keith is the man to take him out. Callis says that's all he needed to hear from "The G.O.A.T." Off he and Davis go.

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme music and out he comes for his scheduled "Bounty Match" against the aforementioned Keith. "The Aerial Assassin" settles inside the squared circle to a big pop from the Oceanside crowd. his music dies down.

"The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith makes his way out next with "The Bad Apple" graphic on his big screen video, but "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts calls him by his "Bounty Hunter" nickname. Keith settles in the ring for the gimmick match that should be right up his alley. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ospreay points up at the luxury box high in the arena where Don Callis and The Don Callis Family are seated and watching, including his arch-nemesis and Steel Cage match opponent at AEW Revolution 2025, Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay and Keith finally engage, with Ospreay getting the better of things.

Keith backs off and mean-mugs him before they reengage. Keith blasts Ospreay with a big shot to the grill after holding onto his trunks. Ospreay fights back with a headscissors off the ropes that flips Keith down to the mat. Ospreay blasts Keith with some vicious, loud chops in the corner.

The action spills out to the floor, and as it does, Keith takes over and settles into a comfortable offensive lead. As he rolls Ospreay back into the ring to build on his lead, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Ospreay begins fighting back into competition form. Ospreay starts to take over on offense, hitting some trademark spots. He hits a beautiful Os-Cutter off the middle rope for a close two-count. Keith fights back and hits a Tiger Drive for a close two-count of his own.

A "This is Awesome" chant breaks out inside the Frontwave Arena. Callis gives a signal from the luxury box, but Keith fumbles the ball and Ospreay hits a Styles Clash and a Hidden Blade for the pinfall victory. Afterwards, Ospreay looks up at the Don Callis Family luxury box.

They challenge him to come up through the crowd and fight. He does. Ospreay and Fletcher have a wild brawl in the middle of the crowd that security rushes to break up while fans chant "Let them fight!" Security eventually restores order. Fans boo. Ospreay's music plays again and "The Aerial Assassin" poses in a sea of fans.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Backstage With Mercedes Mone, Billie Starkz & Momo Watanbe

The show heads to another commercial. When the show returns, Mercedes Mone is shown walking backstage when she comes across Billie Starkz, who is drinking something. Mone smacks the cup and it splashes in Starkz' face. Starkz asks who Mone thinks she is and tells her she's gonna be the future women's champion.

Momo Watanbe comes up behind Mone with a foreign object. Mone runs off, leaving her TBS Championship behind. Momo picks it up and claims that it will soon be hers. The two are scheduled for a title tilt at AEW Revolution 2025.

AEW Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

The Outrunners vs. Murder Machines

A video package airs showing The Outrunners' appearance at the Omaha Men's Basketball game. After that, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum make their way to the ring to a big pop. They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

The Murder Machines duo of "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and "The Machine" Brian Cage make their way out next. The team that wins this match will get the next shot at AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate -- Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

After the bell sounds, this one starts off with a bang. Cage and Archer quickly settle into the early offensive lead. The action spills out to the floor, where Archer rag-dolls Truth and Turbo, launching them into the barricade and mean-mugging the crowd as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Archer is shown still easily dominating Turbo in the ring, beating him down in the corner with ease. He backs up and charges at him, hitting a big back-elbow splash. And again. And again. He tags in Cage as Turbo collapses onto the canvas. Cage goes for the cover, but only gets two.

As the action continues, it looks like The Murder Machines have this one in the bag, however the theme for The Hurt Syndicate hits. The AEW World Tag-Team Champions and MVP come out and the distraction immediately results in The Outrunners scoring the upset victory out of nowhere. With the win, The Outrunners will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the titles next.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders to AEW Tag-Team Championships: The Outrunners

Swerve Strickland & Ricochet Set Up AEW Title Eliminator At Revolution 2025

A Cope vs. Mox video package for their AEW World Championship showdown at AEW Revolution 2025 airs. Afterwards, the show heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, a video package airs showing the ongoing drama between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana. When it wraps up, back live inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland's theme music. Out he comes accompanied by Prince Nana.

Fans loudly chant "Who's House?" and "Swerve's House!" as the music dies down. Swerve talks for a bit about how he is the former AEW World Champion and some of the top moments of his AEW career thus far. He gets cut off by the theme for Ricochet, who makes his way out wearing Prince Nana's special robe.

Ricochet says he beat Strickland, and winners don’t chase losers. He gets into sports team mode bringing up Padres and Chargers before saying he’s chasing gold, something Strickland won’t do anytime soon. He reveals his Philly Eagles cap to further rile the crowd up, saying thanks but no thanks to facing Strickland, but Nana reveals that he talked to Tony Khan and he’s in agreement that the fans deserve a rematch.

Ricochet scoffs at the idea until Nana also reveals that the winner of their match will also be named number one contender for the AEW World Championship. This intrigues Ricochet, but he says they’re not doing this here. They’ll do it in a “real California city” and so the match will go down at AEW Revolution 2025.

The theme for Ricochet hits as he walks off, but Nana still has some business to attend to with Strickland. He says he wants Swerve to be the man he’s said he is, the most dangerous man there is, but after all the bullets he’s taken for Swerve, he needs Strickland to beat Ricochet and get him back that robe for the sake of his legacy, or else he’s not sure he can be here for him much longer.

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia

Backstage, Hangman Page is asked about MJF who appears to have left the building after what he did to Daniels. Page says when he finds Max, if he doesn’t run the man over, Friedman will wish he had. With that, he heads out as we cut back to ringside.

Undisputed Kingdom head to the ring for our next match, followed by FTR and Daniel Garcia before we get things underway. We start off with Kyle and Wheeler trading holds, neither man quite giving an inch before a tag is made to Adam Cole. Garcia tags in as well as the two go at it, with Daniel dodging an enziguri leading to a standoff between them.

They shake hands before going at it again, with Garcia getting the upper hand as Dax tags in, only for Cole to force him to the opposite corner for a tag to Strong. Strong sends Harwood away for some hard chops, but Dax fights back for a knee drop that gets him a nearfall. Tag to Garcia, who counters a suplex for a nearfall before Cole breaks it up.

Garcia and Cole mouth off before Kyle charges at him, and this causes chaos as all six men get at it, in and out of the ring. The insanity leads to all six men down for the count on the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Strong and Harwood are the legal men as Roderick takes control of the situation. Involvement from their respective partners leads to O’Reilly making the tag with he and Cole going after Dax for a nearfall. Harwood fights back the Kingdom for a Sharpshooter on O’Reilly.

He pulls him back to the middle before Kyle ultimately makes it to the ropes to force the break. Wheeler and Garcia get involved, dropping all three of their opponents for an attempted Sharpshooter before a triple pin attempt leads to all six men down. Cole and Garcia get to their respective corners for the tag before going at it in the middle of the ring. Garcia nearly has it won, but Cole steals it. Afterwards, Cole vs. Garcia for the TNT title is announced for AEW Collision.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

Cope Continues To Take Out The Death Riders One-By-One

Backstage, Claudio Castagnoli is shown walking on eggshells in the hallways with Cope looming and gunning for The Death Riders. Out of nowhere, "The Rated-R Superstar" attacks Castagnoli. The brawl makes its' way out inside the arena and ultimately down to the ring.

Wheeler Yuta gets involved and Cope gets beat down. They go for a con-chair-to on Cope, but Jay White's theme hits. Marina Shafir tries to get involved, but Yuta accidentally takes her out. White and Cope laugh as fans chant "You f**ked up!"

White and Cope then take out Castagnoli and Yuta. Cope puts Castagnoli's unconscious head on a chair. He picks up another. Con-chair-to! Cope continues to take out The Death Riders one-by-one heading into AEW Revolution 2025 as he promised. Fans chant "One more time!"

Jon Moxley appears and pulls Yuta out. Cope puts Shafir's lifeless head on a chair. White stands guard with a chair in his hand so Mox can't do anything, the same way they did on Collision. Willow Nightingale's theme hits and out she runs to do the female con-chair-to so Cope doesn't have to.

The commentators point out that Willow has her own issues due to multiple sneak attacks from Shafir and The Death Riders in recent weeks. Nightingale blasts Shafir with a con-chair-to. Mox is down to one soldier in Yuta left remaining. Cope's theme hits to end the entertaining segment. Afterwards, the show heads into another commercial break.

Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo

When the show returns, Harley Cameron's theme hits and out comes the rising fan-favorite in the AEW women's division. Excalibur informs us that during the break, Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir were not moving well.

Cameron settles in the ring and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. She makes her way down to the ring and settles inside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with women's one-on-one action.

Purrazzo controls the arm of Cameron early on, cranking on it, but Cameron escapes. She grabs her arm in pain and Purrazzo does the "this close" hand gesture with her fingers. Cameron starts to fight back and actually starts getting in some offense. She hits a big neckbreaker for a close two-count.

After getting in her first offensive flurry and nearfall of the bout, Cameron finds herself on the defensive again, as Purrazzo starts taking over on offense once more. "The Virtuosa" sends AEW's resident puppet-master out to the floor with authority. With Cameron laid out at ringside and Purrazzo gloating in the ring, the show heads into another mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

This time when the show returns, Purrazzo gets the arm-bar on Cameron, but she manages to escape. Cameron hits an inverted swinging neckbreaker finishing move and quickly rolls over to cover Purrazzo. 1-2-3. Cameron gets another big upset victory. The crowd loves it.

Winner: Harley Cameron

AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

It's main event time!

But first, a video package airs to catch fans up on the three-way drama between Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, with all being in the AEW International Championship picture heading into AEW Revolution 2025.

The winner of tonight's match moves on in the AEW International Championship Series to face Omega as the defending champion at the upcoming AEW PPV event on March 9. Once the package wraps up, the show heads into another quick commercial break.

When the show returns, Orange Cassidy's theme hits and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one in his second return in-ring appearance. He settles inside the squared circle and his catchy-ass entrance tune dies down. Konosuke Takeshita makes his way out next accompanied by Don Callis and Mark Davis.

Callis and Davis head over to take a seat on special guest commentary for this title tilt main event. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some early-back-and-forth action, which Cassidy controls the majority of, he hits a big slingshot DDT onto "The Alpha," who somehow pops right back up and elbow-blasts Cassidy's lights out.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash headliner continues inside Frontwave Arena. When the show returns, Cassidy tries firing up for an offensive comeback, but Takeshita cuts it short and goes to work beating down Cassidy in the corner of the ring.

Takeshita goes for a tilt-a-whirl, but Cassidy tries countering into a tornado DDT while spinning around his body. Takeshita stops him in mid-air and hoists him up, spins him and slams him down with a blue thunder bomb for a huge pop. The two reengage on their feet and both crash through the ropes and land on the floor.

Cassidy is near the commentary desk. The referee sees Callis trying to get up and get involved, so he stops him. Cassidy, in defiant fashion, hops up and takes a seat on the commentary desk. He dares Takeshita to hit him. Takeshita does. Cassidy pops up on his knees on the desk and puts his hands in his pockets.

Takeshita goes to piledriver him through it, but Cassidy counters and hits a Beach Break that puts Takeshita through the table. Takeshita barely beats the count out, but he does, just in time to walk into an Orange Punch from Cassidy. Cassidy hits a DDT to Takeshita on the floor.

Callis, right in front of Cassidy at ringside, yells at him. "That's bullsh*t!" Cassidy doesn't say a word. Instead, yanking Callis' sunglasses off of his face and putting them on his own face. He heads to the top-rope, but Takeshita catches him on the way down.

Takeshita goes for a move but Cassidy counters with a wild flipping move into a pin. Takeshita kicks out and hits his Raging Fire finisher for the win to retain his AEW International Championship in an excellent main event match.

With the win, Takeshita will now move on to AEW Revolution 2025 to defend his title against Kenny Omega. We will hear from Omega on AEW Collision. The announcement was just made as the commentators run down the lineup for Saturday's show. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita