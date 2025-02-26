Ric Flair Honors Late Son Reid on 37th Birthday with Nostalgic WCW Clip

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commemorated his late son Reid's 37th birthday by sharing a poignant memory from 1998. In the shared clip from WCW Monday Nitro, a young Reid is seen taking down Eric Bischoff. Flair accompanied the video with the heartfelt message:

"Happy Birthday Reid! I Love You & Miss You So Much Son! I Think About You Everyday, And Make No Mistake- You Would Have Been The Man!"

Reid, a promising wrestler, tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 25 due to a drug overdose. His untimely death was attributed to a toxic combination of heroin and prescription medications.

In addition to Ric Flair's tribute, Reid's sister, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, honored her brother's memory. She shared an in-ring photo of Reid on social media, marking what would have been his 37th birthday.

The Flair family continues to remember and celebrate Reid's life and legacy, keeping his memory alive within the wrestling community and beyond.