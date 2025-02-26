Jazz Joins TNA Wrestling as Producer After Hall of Fame Career

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling has added two-time WWE Women's Champion Jazz to its backstage team in a producer role. A decorated veteran, Jazz is also a Women’s Wrestling Hall of Famer and a former NWA Women’s Champion.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jazz has been working behind the scenes at recent TNA Wrestling tapings. Her involvement had been speculated on after Gail Kim recently shared a post mentioning time spent with Jazz over the weekend.

Jazz last competed in a TNA ring in January, taking part in a TNA Knockouts World Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal on Impact.