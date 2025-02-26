WWE Considers Adding NXT Episode to WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is contemplating further extending WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas by adding an NXT television episode on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This episode would follow the NXT Stand & Deliver event scheduled for April 19 at T-Mobile Arena. While no final decision has been made, internal discussions suggest the UFC Apex as a potential venue, given NXT's previous broadcasts from there.

The current WrestleMania 41 week lineup includes WWE World, an interactive fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 to 21, featuring Superstar appearances, autograph sessions, and exhibits. T-Mobile Arena will host Friday Night SmackDown on April 18, followed by NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19. WrestleMania 41 itself is set for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium, with the week concluding with Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena on April 21. Additionally, various community outreach events are planned throughout the week.