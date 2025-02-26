WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Sheamus Joins Paradigm Talent Agency, Expands Entertainment Ventures

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

Sheamus Joins Paradigm Talent Agency, Expands Entertainment Ventures

WWE Superstar Sheamus has recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, joining a roster that includes fellow WWE talents such as CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Montez Ford, and Jade Cargill. This move aims to expand his presence in the entertainment industry.

Beyond wrestling, Sheamus has an extensive acting portfolio. He provided the voice for Rocksteady in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2014) and has appeared in films like "Fighting With My Family" (2019) and "Buddy Games." His television credits include roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Main Event," and "Royal Pains."

In September 2024, Sheamus secured his future in professional wrestling by signing a new five-year contract with WWE. He expressed his commitment to the sport, stating, "I just signed a new five-year deal. I'll go until the wheels fall off. I'll do it until I can't physically do it anymore."

Vince McMahon Considered Stuttering Character for Brock Lesnar, Says Matt Morgan

In a recent interview with Jonathan Coachman, former WWE star Matt Morgan discussed the stuttering gimmick assigned to him in 2005 by Vince [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 26, 2025 01:11PM


Tags: #wwe #sheamus #paradigm

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π