Sheamus Joins Paradigm Talent Agency, Expands Entertainment Ventures

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Superstar Sheamus has recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, joining a roster that includes fellow WWE talents such as CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Montez Ford, and Jade Cargill. This move aims to expand his presence in the entertainment industry.

Beyond wrestling, Sheamus has an extensive acting portfolio. He provided the voice for Rocksteady in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" (2014) and has appeared in films like "Fighting With My Family" (2019) and "Buddy Games." His television credits include roles in "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Main Event," and "Royal Pains."

In September 2024, Sheamus secured his future in professional wrestling by signing a new five-year contract with WWE. He expressed his commitment to the sport, stating, "I just signed a new five-year deal. I'll go until the wheels fall off. I'll do it until I can't physically do it anymore."