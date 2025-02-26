Vince McMahon Considered Stuttering Character for Brock Lesnar, Says Matt Morgan

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent interview with Jonathan Coachman, former WWE star Matt Morgan discussed the stuttering gimmick assigned to him in 2005 by Vince McMahon. McMahon envisioned a character with an imposing physique but an unexpected flaw. Morgan recalled McMahon saying, "Could you imagine? You, six feet, whatever you are, six ten, six eleven, you've all these physical, body perfections, and you have that Achilles' heel to you that nobody sees coming. And you start to stutter." Despite Morgan's background in public speaking, he accepted the role.

Morgan also revealed that McMahon initially considered giving this stuttering gimmick to Brock Lesnar. McMahon sought a powerful wrestler with a surprising verbal imperfection, referring to the potential character as "The next Big Stutterer."