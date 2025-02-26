WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Vince McMahon Considered Stuttering Character for Brock Lesnar, Says Matt Morgan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

Vince McMahon Considered Stuttering Character for Brock Lesnar, Says Matt Morgan

In a recent interview with Jonathan Coachman, former WWE star Matt Morgan discussed the stuttering gimmick assigned to him in 2005 by Vince McMahon. McMahon envisioned a character with an imposing physique but an unexpected flaw. Morgan recalled McMahon saying, "Could you imagine? You, six feet, whatever you are, six ten, six eleven, you've all these physical, body perfections, and you have that Achilles' heel to you that nobody sees coming. And you start to stutter." Despite Morgan's background in public speaking, he accepted the role.

Morgan also revealed that McMahon initially considered giving this stuttering gimmick to Brock Lesnar. McMahon sought a powerful wrestler with a surprising verbal imperfection, referring to the potential character as "The next Big Stutterer."

Source: SEScoops.com
Tags: #wwe #matt morgan #brock lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π