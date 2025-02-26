WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Preview: What to Expect from Tonight’s Show in Oceanside, CA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns live tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TBS and Max with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, broadcasting from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The event features a lineup of high-stakes matches and appearances:

AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy.

Bounty Match: Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith.

Women's Division Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron.

Trios Tag Team Match: Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Daniel Garcia.

Singles Competition: Hangman Page in action.

Live Appearance: MJF.

Segment: Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana to speak.

Mercedes Mone Returns to NJPW at May Resurgence Event

The CEO will return to NJPW in May at the Resurgence event. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will [...]

— Ben Kerin Feb 26, 2025 05:16AM


