CM Punk Set for Three Additional TV Appearances on WWE's European Tour

WWE has officially added CM Punk to three additional events on their upcoming European tour, scheduled from March 14 to March 31, 2025, as part of the Road to WrestleMania 41. Punk is now set to appear on one episode of Raw and two episodes of SmackDown during this tour:

⚡Monday, March 17: WWE Raw at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium

⚡Friday, March 21: WWE SmackDown at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

⚡Friday, March 28: WWE SmackDown at O2 Arena in London, England

In addition to these televised events, Punk is slated for several house shows:

⚡Saturday, March 22: Belfast, Northern Ireland

⚡Sunday, March 23: Nottingham, England

⚡Saturday, March 29: Vienna, Austria

⚡Sunday, March 30: Amsterdam, Netherlands

He is also advertised for Raw episodes in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, March 24, and London, England, on Monday, March 31.

These appearances are expected to provide clarity on Punk's trajectory leading up to WrestleMania 41, scheduled for April 19 and 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. Notably, Punk is set to compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday, February 29, with the winner earning a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The match participants include Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins.