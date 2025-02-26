WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Set for WWE SmackDown Appearance in Toronto

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has announced her appearance on this Friday's SmackDown in Toronto, Ontario. This follows her return on the February 21 episode, where she was attacked by Nia Jax. Stratus is set to team with Tiffany Stratton at the Elimination Chamber event on March 1, facing Jax and Candice LeRae.

In preparation for this match, Stratus will be present at the February 28 SmackDown taping at Scotiabank Arena in her hometown. The upcoming SmackDown will also feature a United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight, and an appearance by Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

