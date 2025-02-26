WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mystery Faction Strikes Again on WWE NXT, Targets No Quarter Catch Crew

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

A mysterious and unnamed faction continued to leave its mark on WWE NXT this week, as Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin unleashed another brutal assault.

During a backstage segment, the group targeted No Quarter Catch Crew members Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights, blindsiding them in a chaotic attack.

This latest ambush follows their shocking debut at NXT: Vengeance Day, where they viciously assaulted Nathan Frazer, Axiom, and Oba Femi. They later struck again on February 18, targeting Robert Stone.

Despite their relentless attacks, the group remains shrouded in mystery, offering no clues about their identity or motives.

