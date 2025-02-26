WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony D’Angelo Set to Defend North American Title Against Shawn Spears on WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

On the Tuesday, March 4 episode of WWE NXT, the men’s North American Championship will be fiercely contested as Tony D’Angelo defends his title against Shawn Spears—a match that was officially announced during this week’s show.

In addition, the WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green will join forces with Piper Niven in a tag team bout against Sol Ruca and Zaria, following a dramatic backstage confrontation that set the stage earlier this week.

The excitement continues as Jaida Parker is scheduled to face Kelani Jordan in a matchup that was set up through a pre-taped angle on Tuesday’s episode. The night promises a series of high-stakes encounters, from the championship defense to the anticipated tag team clash and the riveting singles contest between Parker and Jordan, ensuring an eventful and action-packed show.

