Mercedes Mone Returns to NJPW at May Resurgence Event

The CEO will return to NJPW in May at the Resurgence event. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will compete at their Resurgence event in Ontario, California on Friday, May 9. At this time, no opponent for Mercedes Mone has been announced. Mercedes Mone currently holds AEW’s TBS Championship as well as the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, having secured the latter by defeating Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome in January. That match also marked her most recent appearance for NJPW.

In addition, the Resurgence show will feature an IWGP World Heavyweight title match. Hirooki Goto retains the IWGP World title after successfully dethroning Zack Sabre Jr. at The New Beginning in Osaka earlier this month. Last year, the Resurgence event was headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP World title against Shota Umino, with Gabe Kidd winning the NJPW Strong Openweight title from Eddie Kingston during the semi-main event. Tickets for the Resurgence event at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California are currently available for purchase.