The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom set for WWE NXT Roadblock

On Tuesday, The Hardy Boyz made a triumphant return to a WWE ring by decisively defeating Tavion Heights and Myles Borne of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Following their victory, Fraxiom made his presence known and the two teams engaged in a heated exchange that further intensified the atmosphere. Shortly thereafter, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella emerged to deliver a significant announcement. He declared that the Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at the upcoming Roadblock event.

The excitement was captured in a tweet that read:

DREAM. MATCH.



By the power of @ThisIsTNA Director of Authority, @milanmiracle, The Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at #WWERoadblock in New York City! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t0kwT38yWx — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

In addition to the tag team title match, the current lineup for NXT Roadblock on March 11 includes an NXT Women’s and Women’s North American double title match featuring Giulia versus Stephanie Vaquer, along with a bout where NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Moose.