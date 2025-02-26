WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom set for WWE NXT Roadblock

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

The Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom set for WWE NXT Roadblock

On Tuesday, The Hardy Boyz made a triumphant return to a WWE ring by decisively defeating Tavion Heights and Myles Borne of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Following their victory, Fraxiom made his presence known and the two teams engaged in a heated exchange that further intensified the atmosphere. Shortly thereafter, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella emerged to deliver a significant announcement. He declared that the Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at the upcoming Roadblock event.

The excitement was captured in a tweet that read:

In addition to the tag team title match, the current lineup for NXT Roadblock on March 11 includes an NXT Women’s and Women’s North American double title match featuring Giulia versus Stephanie Vaquer, along with a bout where NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Moose. 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #roadblock #the hardy boyz #fraxiom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π