‘Titan vs. Titan’ Match Announced For NXT Roadblock

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

Moose made his WWE debut on this week’s episode of NXT, successfully retaining the TNA X-Division Title against Lexis King, the NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Despite competing in Cincinnati, Lexis King’s hometown, Moose prevailed by executing a powerful Spear, nicknamed "No Jackhammer Needed." After the match, Oba Femi interrupted and announced that he would challenge Moose for the NXT Championship at the upcoming NXT Roadblock, describing the encounter as a "Titan vs. Titan" showdown.

Fans have the opportunity to view several exciting highlights from the match below.

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #roadblock

