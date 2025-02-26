WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie Vaquer Retains Championship as Giulia Challenges for Title vs. Title Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 26, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious in her recent title defense against Karmen Petrovic on the latest episode of WWE NXT, successfully retaining her NXT Women’s North American Championship. Following the match, Giulia, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, extended her congratulations and proposed an exciting challenge to determine which champion was superior. Despite their close friendship, Vaquer accepted the competitive proposal and suggested that the contest be fought as a Title versus Title match. In a dramatic display, both competitors raised their championship belts in mutual agreement.

At this time, details regarding the date of the forthcoming match have not been announced, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further developments.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

