WWE NXT Results (February 25th, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Match 1 - NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer(c) -vs- Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Vaquer and Petrovic do a battle of power off the bat and Petrovic rolls up Vaquer for a quick one fall. Vaquer then goes for a pinning attempts and Petrovic kicks out. Vaquer gets Petrovic in a headlock and takes her down with a shoulder check. The women then trade pinning attempts and Petrovic goes for a crucifix pin and Vaquer kicks out. Petrovic slaps Vaquer into a full nelson with her legs and they trade more pinning attempts. Vaquer puts Petrovic in an inverted surfboard and Petrovic powers out of it. Petrovic gets Vaquer down on the mat and covers for a two count. Petrovic hits Vaquer with some kicking combos and covers for a near fall. Vaquer is beaten with some kicks and counters and hits a tiltawhirl backbreaker and then a suplex and leg drop and covers Petrovic for a near fall. Vaquer kicks Petrovic in the corner and misses an offensive move. Vaquer gets sent to the outside and Petrovic suicide dives out to her and we go to commercial break.

Back to the action, Petrovic mounts Vaquer and unleashes some punches on Vaquer. Petrovic slaps a headlock on Vaquer in the middle of the ring and Vaquer powers out of it and hits a stunner. Petrovic slams into Vaquer in the corner and Vaquer comes back with a dropkick. Vaquer slaps Petrovic down to the mat and then hits a back to back suplex and pounds Petrovic's head into the mat using her legs. Vaquer connects with a meteora in the corner and covers for a two count. Petrovic fights back with a solid right hand, but Vaquer is able to get on the top rope - Petrovic takes her down with a handstand take down and then kicks Vaquer and covers for two. Vaquer rolls up Petrovic for a two count and then hits a floating DDT for another pinning attempt. Vaquer hits Eat Defeat and kicks Petrovic and then hits a 6-1-9 on Petrovic. Vaquer jumps off the ropes right into a superkick by Petrovic and Petrovic covers for a near fall. Vaquer and Petrovic trade punches in the ring and Vaquer comes back with some headbutts. Petrovic gets caught in the corner and Vaquer takes her down with a dragonscrew and then hits the SVB for the win.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match Giulia makes her way to the ring as Vaquer is celebrating. Giulia congratulates Vaquer. Giulia tells Vaquer that even though she says she's the best champion, the reality is that Giulia is. Vaquer says she is the champion of champions and Giulia asks her that they should find out who is the best champion. Vaquer says they're friends but they should have a title vs title match.

We cut to Arianna Grace and Santino Marella chatting and Lola Vice comes by and says she's looking for a fight. Grace says they don't take walk in appointments but will keep her in mind. Vice suggests she and Grace go at and says that she will see Grace tonight.

Lexis King is backstage and walks by Oba Femi. King says he has home town advantage for his match against Moose tonight.

Match 2 - TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose(c) -vs- Lexis King

The men lock up and Moose gets King in the corner. King comes at Moose with some chops and Moose returns the favour by chopping King around the ring. Moose throws King across the ring and then kicks him in the corner. King starts punching and chopping Moose and tries to take Moose off his feet but Moose throws King in the corner and chops him. King gets on the top rope and Moose drop kicks him off the top rope to the outside and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Moose has King on the mat and kicks him in the face. King tries to fight back with a punch but Moose takes him out with a punch. King gets a burst of power and tries to fight back with slaps Moose and chops him. King tries to take Moose off his feet but runs into a superkick. King superkicks Moose back and hits a hurricanrana on Moose and covers for a two count. Moose rolls out of the ring and King comes flying over the ropes and takes out Moose. King gets on the top rope and hits a cross body and covers for a near fall. Moose hits a pumpkick on King and runs up the ropes and hits a cross body followed by a powerbomb and covers for a two count. King superkicks Moose and hits The Coronation and covers Moose who kicks out at two. King goes for The Coronation again but Moose counters and then spears King for the win.

Winner and STILL TNA X-Division Champion: Moose

Oba Femi comes out after the match and congratulates Moose for his win and says let's focus on them. Femi says Ava has made a title -vs- title match at Roadblock... Femi -vs- Moose at MSG.

A video package for Shawn Spears and his stable plays. Spears talks about how he's helping Brooks Jense, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame and now his family is complete. He vows to take the North American Championship from Tony D'Angelo and then his family will be the only family in NXT.

Jordynne Grace is shown walking backstage and she's on her way to ringside to speak her mind.

Back from commercial, Jordynne Grace makes her way to the ring. Grace says this is exactly where she belongs and she had to be a part of NXT. She says when signing her contract she's had one singular goal and to become a champion in the best women's division in the world. She says that Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer felt the shift when she was in the ring with them and when she arrived. Grace says it's only a matter of time that she's standing in the ring with them... not next to them but across the ring from one of them. Roxanne Perez comes out and welcomes Jordynne Grace and says all the superstars know NXT is the place to be. Perez says everyone wants to be part of the division she made famous. Perez says she's carried NXT for the past 12 months but it's one thing to be at the top of the Knockouts Division in TNA as she was a big fish in a small pond and tells Grace this is her division. Grace asks her where her title is and Perez asks if she's referring to the title she couldn't win from Perez. Perez talks about going to WrestleMania and becoming Roxy Two Belts. Grace punches Perez and Perez flees.

Trick Williams is backstage reading online stuff about his failures in 2025. Je'Von and tells Williams not to worry and that he gets it. Williams gets upset and Ricky Saints comes by and introduces himself to Williams. Williams is cordial and leaves and Saints asks, again, why everyone is always angry at NXT.

Sarah Schrieber talks to Jaida Parker who tells us all she's out for her title shot.

Match 3: The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) -vs- No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) w/Wren Sinclair & Charlie Dempsey

Jeff and Heights start the match and they lock up. Heights throws down Jeff and Jeff now kicks Heights and tags in Matt. Matt comes and they double team Heights. Matt works on Heights' arm and tags out to Jeff. Heights is double teamed again and covered for a quick one count. Jeff kicks Heights in the back and covers again for a two count. Heights slams Jeff in the corner and tags in Borne. Borne attacks Jeff's arm and gets him down on the mat in an arm bar. Heights is tagged in and Matt is as well and Heights gets caught up on the ropes. Borne is now tagged in and Heights is thrown into Matt and Matt is now double teamed by NQCC. Matt tags in Jeff and now all four men are in the ring. Jeff sends Borne out of the ring and Jeff uses Matt and flies onto Borne. Borne powerslams Jeff and tags Heights. Heights takes down Jeff and covers for a two count. Heights gets Jeff in a headlock and Jeff fights out of it and hits a stunner. Matt is tagged in and ge beats Heights in the corner and Borne comes in and gets the same from Matt. Fraxiom comes down the ramp to watch the match. Heights hits a powerslam on Matt and covers for a two count. Heights punches Matt and tries for a cover but Matt kicks out. Heights clotheslines Matt against the ropes a couple times and then tags Borne. Borne connects with some strikes on Matt and kicks him in the spine. Matt is thrown in a headlock and Heights is tagged in and he slaps Matt in a headlock in the ring. Heights tags in Borne and Matt hits a stunner on Borne. Outside the ring, Jeff takes out Heights and then is tagged in and he beats on Borne with elbows and leg strikes. Jeff covers Borne for a two count. Heights comes in and Jeff is double teamed but runs to the corner and hits Whisper in the Wind on both Heights and Borne. Heights and Borne double team Jeff and cover until Matt breaks the pin. Matt and Heights battle outside and Borne goes to powerslam Jeff. Matt makes the blind tag and they double team Borne and cover for a two count. Heights broke the pin and is thrown out of the ring. Matt hits The Twist of Fate on Borne and Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb on Borne for the win.

Winners: The Hardy Boyz

Fraxiom gets in the ring after the match and welcomes Matt and Jeff Hardy to NXT. Matt says he loves NXT so far and tells Fraxiom that they're killing it. Nathan Frazer and says they're the greatest tag team and they're standing across the best tag team of all time. Jeff Hardy says they need to make a match to determine who is the best tag team. Santino Marella comes out and says he's been talking to Ava in the back and at Road Block it'll be Fraxiom -vs- The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

A video package with The D'Angelo Family plays. The Don says he has everything under control and to not worry.

Zaria is backstage getting her wrist taped up by Sol Ruca. Piper Niven comes in and clears the room because Chelsea Green is coming. Zaria and Ruca don't leave and the four women bicker back and forth. Green says they won't stand a chance against them. We find out they have a match next week.

Match 4: Arianna Grace -vs- Lola Vice

We get the bell and Grace jabs Vice after ducking Vice's kicks. Vice fires back with a kicking combo and hits a hip attack on Grace in the corner. Outside the ring, Grace slams Vice into the ring post and apron. Back in the ring, Grace hits a flying back elbow and sends Vice in the corner. Grace hits a neckbreaker on Vice and slams Vice's head against the mat. Grace places Vice in a headlock and Vice powers out of it with elbows to Grace's torso. Grace is kicked by Vice and Vice continues to kick Grace. Vice chops and kicks Grace and covers for the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

Backstage we see No Quarter Catch Crew all laid out and the four men who have been attacking everyone since Vengeance Day walking away.

A video package for Eddy Thorpe plays and how he's always being looked over and pushed aside like his people in the past. He calls out Trick Williams again.

Sarah Schrieber talks to Ava and Ava says she has news... Oba Femi -vs- Moose and Fraxiom -vs- Hardy Boyz and as well, Giulia -vs- Stephanie Vaquer in two weeks at MSG as those matches are now confirmed.

Match 5: Ethan Page & Wes Lee w/Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont -vs- Ricky Saints & Je'Von Evans

Evans attacks Page right off the bell and Page kicks Evans to break the punch train. Lee is now tagged in, and Evans is still going after Page. Lee attacks Evans outside the ring and sends Evans back in the ring. Evans bounces off the ropes and covers Lee for a two count. Evans hits a springboard head scissors and a drop kick and covers Lee for a near fall. Saints is tagged in and they double team Lee. Lee is thrown around the ring by Saints. Lee slaps Saints and Saints comes back with right hands and pounds Lee in the corner. Evans is tagged in and they double team Lee some more. Page runs in and he's double teamed by Saints and Evans. Lee is thrown outside the ring onto Page and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Page has Evans on the mat and covers for two count. Page goes to slam Evans but Evans counters and Evans gets Page on the mat and tags in Saints. Page is double teamed and Saints hits a knee to Page's jaw and chops him in the corner. Page is choked out in the corner and slams Page's head against the turnbuckles. Evans is tagged in and Page is double teamed and Evans gets on the top rope but Page stops him and gets on the ropes with him. Page goes for a superplex and is knocked down. Igwe and Dupont distract the ref and Page slams Evans back first on the ropes. Evans rolls out of the ring, and Saints checks on him. Page goes outside the ring and slams Evans against the apron and then sends him back in the ring. Page puts Evans in a Boston Crab and tags in Lee. Lee kicks Evans and punches his lower back. Lee hits an elbow and covers for a two count. Lee gets in Saints' face and then goes back to Evans. Lee tags in Page and Evans is double teamed with knees and a powerslam. Page covers Evans for a near fall. Page sets up for The Ego's Edge but Evans counters and kicks down Page. Lee is tagged in and so is Saints. Saints takes out both Lee and Page. Saints collides with Lee and hits a tiltawhirl gutbuster on Lee followed by a spear and covers until Page breaks the pin. Evans takes out Page and they fight into the crowd. Back in the ring, Lee kicks Saints and throws Saints into the ring post. Saints slams down Lee and then takes out Dupont and Igwe. Lee hits a meteora and covers for two. Lee beats on Saints in the middle of the ring. Lee goes for the cardiac kick and Saints catches him and hits the Rochambeau for the win.

Winners: Ricky Saints & Je'Von Evans

After the match, Saints celebrates in the ring as the show goes off the air.