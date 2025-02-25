AEW Collision Viewership Falls From Grand Slam Australia, Still Outperforms Recent Episodes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision saw a dip in viewership compared to the Grand Slam Australia edition from the previous week but showed an increase over other recent episodes. According to Wrestlenomics, Saturday night's episode drew 421,000 viewers and secured a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 16.1% drop in total viewership and a 42.9% decline in the demo from Grand Slam Australia's 502,000 viewers and 0.21 demo rating. The Grand Slam Australia edition also benefited from the NBA All-Star Game as a lead-in. It is important to note that these figures only reflect TNT's broadcast numbers and do not account for additional viewership from Max, which simulcast the episode.

Despite the drop from Grand Slam Australia, Collision delivered its strongest demo rating in the show's usual timeslot since December 21, when an NCAA lead-in helped the show earn a 0.20 demo rating and 635,000 viewers.

So far in 2025, Collision is averaging a 0.103 demo rating and 348,000 viewers, slightly trailing behind the same period in 2024, when it averaged a 0.113 demo rating and 402,000 viewers.