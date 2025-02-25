AEW Star Taz Urges Fans to Stop Comparing WWE and AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW commentator and former WWE personality Taz took to social media on Tuesday to express his belief that comparing WWE and AEW is unfair.

Posting on Twitter/X, "The Human Suplex Machine" addressed fans who often draw parallels between the two promotions.

“I know fans like to compare wrestlers in AEW [and] WWE the past several years,” Taz wrote. “I know as fans that’s fun to do! I get that, but PLEASE realize is it’s an unfair comparison.”

He further elaborated on why these comparisons do not hold up.

“It’s two completely different organizations, with different goals creatively. With differing visions,” he continued. “Guys, you are comparing DOGS [and] CATS! And most of you don’t even realize that.”

Taz's comments highlight the ongoing discourse among fans about WWE and AEW, with many frequently debating talent, storylines, and overall presentation. His statement reinforces that both companies operate with distinct philosophies and should not be measured against each other in the same way.