Ricky Saints Reunites With CM Punk Ahead of WWE In-Ring Debut

Ricky Starks, now performing as Ricky Saints, and CM Punk have found renewed success in WWE following their tenures in AEW. In August 2023, during an episode of AEW's Collision, Starks challenged CM Punk for the "Real World Championship," with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat serving as the special outside enforcer. Punk emerged victorious in that encounter.

Plans for a rematch were disrupted when Punk was released from AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry during the All In event. This incident led to Starks facing Bryan Danielson at All Out instead.

Currently, Ricky Saints is set to make his in-ring debut on WWE's NXT, teaming with Je'Von Evans against Ethan Page and Wes Lee. CM Punk, who returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024, has been actively mentoring emerging talent in NXT, marking a significant shift from his tumultuous exit from AEW.

Recently, Punk shared a photo with Saints on his Instagram Stories, highlighting their camaraderie and mutual support in their WWE journey.