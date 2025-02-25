WWE LFG Renewed: A&E Confirms Second Season is in the Works

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE LFG series has been renewed for a second season.

The competition-based show follows aspiring professional wrestlers vying for a WWE contract under the mentorship of legendary figures such as Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. The title "LFG" stands for "Legends & Future Greats" and is structured similarly to the classic Tough Enough format.

Contestants will undergo rigorous training, compete in weekly matches, and gain insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of the wrestling industry. Esteemed wrestling veterans, including Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley, will serve as mentors throughout the process.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE LFG has already secured a renewal with A&E, with filming for season two currently taking place in Orlando.