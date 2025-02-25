Drew McIntyre Believes Cody Rhodes Would Do Anything to Stay on Top

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent media call to promote WWE Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre weighed in on Cody Rhodes' intriguing interaction with The Rock. Last week on SmackDown, The Final Boss made an unusual demand of the WWE Champion, asking for his soul in exchange for being "his" champion—a proposition that seemed far-fetched for Rhodes. However, McIntyre has a different perspective.

When asked whether he would accept such an offer himself, McIntyre firmly stated that he would never compromise his integrity. However, he expressed doubts about Rhodes' stance, suggesting that the American Nightmare may not be as steadfast.

“When it comes to Cody, I don’t know,” McIntyre admitted. “He’s worked very hard to get where he’s at. I don’t love some of the actions he’s had towards me recently. I literally put myself out in front of the world and tried to give him some advice—he told me to go screw myself and then jumped on me. But there’s a part of me that believes Cody would do literally anything to be on top and stay on top.”

McIntyre went on to clarify his own position, reinforcing that he has always fought his battles alone.

“As for The Rock, people ask if I’d sell my soul like Cody might. But I’ve always been a one-man army. I’ve had offers to team up, I’ve had people say they’ll watch my back, but I don’t do that. I’ve always tried to do things my way, and I don’t see that changing,” he added.

McIntyre’s comments add further intrigue to the growing tension between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for what could be an explosive confrontation on the road to WrestleMania.