Macho Man Randy Savage Auction Brings in Nearly $200,000

An auction of WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage’s memorabilia has brought in nearly $200,000, proving his enduring popularity among collectors.

One of wrestling’s most beloved stars of the 1980s and 1990s, Savage cemented his legacy by winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 4, kicking off a legendary year-long feud with Hulk Hogan. Although Hogan ultimately reclaimed the title at WrestleMania 5, Savage remained a top star.

After transitioning to commentary in WWE, Savage later moved to WCW, where he reunited with Hogan, eventually aligning with him in the NWO. Tragically, he passed away in May 2011 following a heart attack. His legacy was honored with his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

A recent Heritage Auctions sale of Savage’s iconic outfits raised $197,531. The top-selling item was a jacket, outfit, and glasses from the 1990s—worn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1995 and in a Slim Jims ad—which sold for $45,140. A ring-worn, signed outfit from the 1991 Royal Rumble also fetched nearly $20,000.