Dwayne Johnson’s Moana 2 Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office, Heads to Disney+ Soon

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson continues to dominate the entertainment world with Disney’s Moana 2, which has proven to be a massive success. The animated sequel was released in the United States on November 27, 2024, and has surpassed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

The success of Moana 2 comes as Johnson is also involved in a live-action adaptation of the beloved 2016 film. The project is currently in production and is scheduled for release in July 2026.

The animated sequel was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, with Christina Chen and Yvett Merino serving as producers. Auli‘i Cravalho and Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. The film also features returning cast members Rachel House as Grandma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, and Nicole Scherzinger as Sina. New cast members include Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo, voicing the characters Moni, Kele, and Loto.

According to Variety, Moana 2 is set to make its streaming debut on Disney+ on March 12, allowing fans to enjoy the adventure from the comfort of their homes.