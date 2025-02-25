Nia Jax Praises Ava’s NXT Growth, Hopes to See Her in a Main Roster Role

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nia Jax is proud of her cousin Ava's evolution in NXT and envisions a future where she takes on a similar authority role on WWE’s main roster.

Since the start of 2024, Ava (Simone Johnson) has served as the on-screen general manager of NXT. Initially beginning her career as an in-ring competitor, she transitioned into the role after signing with WWE in 2020, continuing the wrestling legacy of her father, The Rock, grandfather Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather Peter Maivia.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jax shared her admiration for Ava’s growth and expressed her belief that she could seamlessly transition to the main roster in a similar capacity.

“I’m so proud of her. She has really come into her own,” Jax said. “Who would have thought just being the NXT general manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, ‘This year has been so good for you.’ I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well.”