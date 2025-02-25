WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Carlito Names His Ultimate Bar Fight Backup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2025

WWE Superstar Carlito recently shared his thoughts on who he would want by his side in a real-life bar fight during an interview with No-Contest Wrestling.

When asked who he would choose for backup in such a situation, Carlito responded, “I would probably say Haku. I just heard stories. I’m sure the old-timers will tell you that. I’d probably take Brock [Lesnar]. I don’t think you have to do anything. Just looking at him, they say ‘You know what, [he’s a beast].’ Third guy, I think probably Bobby Lashley or Shelton [Benjamin], either of those two.”

Carlito also shared why Shelton Benjamin would be a dangerous opponent if provoked, stating, “Shelton’s quiet, but he’s an assassin. You don’t want to get him mad.”

Rounding out his list, Carlito included his father, Carlos Colon, reflecting on the toughness he displayed throughout his career. “Then fourth, it’d probably be my dad. He didn’t talk about it a lot to me, but the stories I hear from all the old-timers …. remember, he’s a Black, Puerto Rican in the South back in them days. You had to fight.”


