Bianca Belair Responds to Rumors of a Heel Turn Following Jade Cargill’s Mysterious Attack

During the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was the victim of a shocking and brutal attack in the arena’s parking lot. The identity of the assailant remains unknown, but speculation has been running wild among fans and insiders alike. One of the names that has repeatedly surfaced in rumors is none other than Bianca Belair—a top star in WWE’s women’s division.

The speculation about Bianca’s involvement stems from her prominence in the company and her past rivalries. Many fans have questioned whether this attack could be the catalyst for a long-awaited heel turn for Belair, who has been a dominant babyface for the majority of her career.

With WWE Elimination Chamber fast approaching, the rumors were addressed directly during a virtual media event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com took the opportunity to ask Bianca Belair if she was considering a shift to the dark side. Her response was measured but left the door open for future possibilities:

“I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be. If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that. It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me. Someone like Nia Jax, how valuable she is to this division, playing that role, we need that. We’ll see what happens and where it goes right now. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if the fans are ready for that, but when it happens, it’s going to be something big. If it ever happens, who knows.”

Belair’s comments suggest that while she is not ruling out a heel turn, she understands the gravity of such a move. She emphasized that if she were to become a villain, she would want to be the kind of heel that truly draws heat rather than one that fans secretly enjoy.

For now, the mystery surrounding Jade Cargill’s attacker remains unsolved, and Belair has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement. With WrestleMania season in full swing, the WWE Universe will be watching closely to see if Belair makes any unexpected moves—or if the true culprit is someone else entirely.