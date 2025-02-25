Matt Hardy Makes History as He Returns to NXT After 15-Year Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) are set to face No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights & Myles Borne on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Also scheduled for the show, Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans will take on Ethan Page & Wes Lee in tag team action. Meanwhile, TNA X-Division Champion Moose will put his title on the line against Lexis King, and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her championship against Karmen Petrovic.

Matt Hardy’s return to NXT will not just be a special homecoming—it will be a record-breaking moment. His last match under the NXT banner took place during the brand’s inaugural season in March 2010, meaning his 15-year absence sets a new record for the longest hiatus between NXT matches. This milestone surpasses Carlito’s previous record.

Hardy’s return is part of the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA, further strengthening the crossover between the two promotions.