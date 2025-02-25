Ari Emanuel Joins Billionaire Ranks as TKO Group Holdings Surges in Value

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, has achieved a significant financial milestone.

Emanuel, who also serves as the CEO of Endeavor, the majority owner of WWE and UFC through TKO Group Holdings, has been named to the prestigious Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time in his career.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index tracks individuals with a personal net worth of at least one billion dollars, updating rankings daily. At the time of the latest update, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos lead the list with net worths of $380 billion, $236 billion, and $233 billion, respectively.

Bloomberg's report on Emanuel’s inclusion highlighted the success of Endeavor, which has experienced a 48% increase in its share price over the past year. Meanwhile, TKO Group Holdings has seen significant growth, now valued at over $27 billion. The company's expansion continued with the recent addition of Professional Bull Riders to its portfolio, which already includes WWE and UFC.

Since its formation in September 2023, TKO Group Holdings has nearly doubled in value within just twelve months, reflecting the rapid growth of its assets.

However, recent reports have indicated dissatisfaction among WWE and TKO employees, raising concerns about internal tensions within the organization.

Read more: