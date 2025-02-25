Asuka Destroys Fan Over Wrestling Match Criticism

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Asuka is widely regarded as one of WWE’s best female in-ring competitors, and she takes great pride in her achievements. So, when a fan dismissed one of her matches, she did not hesitate to respond.

The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter to praise her NXT TakeOver match against Mickie James, stating, “This was a really great match.” Many fans agreed, but one critic argued that real women’s wrestling happens in Japan, claiming the bout was just standard WWE content. The fan suggested that if the match had taken place in Stardom, it would have been better and cited a 6.93 rating from Cagematch.

“Nope. It was boilerplate hardcam WWE slop. Real great women’s wrestling is in Japan. Maybe if you worked this match in Stardom it could have been something special.”

Asuka fired back, questioning why anyone would let “worthless, garbage reviews” dictate their opinions, comparing it to relying on ratings for games or cars. She urged people to think for themselves.

“Do you really let worthless, garbage reviews dictate your choices? Be it games or cars, reviews mean nothing. There’s nothing more pathetic than surrendering your own judgment to someone else’s opinion 😂 Take full control of your own thoughts.”

She went on to say that if she wrestled just to please critics, every match would feel like “industrial waste.” Instead, she embraces both bad matches for their chaos and great matches as masterpieces.

“If I wrestled just to please the reviews, every match would end up feeling like industrial waste. I don’t think people really want mass-produced, uniform matches. I want to enjoy a terrible match for the mess that it is, and when a match is truly great, I want to experience it as the masterpiece it deserves to be. Either way, love is what matters.”

Asuka’s response serves as a reminder that wrestling, like any entertainment, is subjective. Reviews can provide insight, but personal enjoyment is what truly matters.