Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2025

AEW Dynamite Adds High-Stakes Trios Match to Stacked Card

A new match has been officially set for AEW Dynamite.

The upcoming episode will feature an action-packed lineup, including Deonna Purrazzo taking on Harley Cameron, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defending his title against Orange Cassidy, and a Bounty Match pitting Will Ospreay against Bryan Keith. Additionally, MJF is scheduled to make an appearance, and Hangman Page will be in action.

AEW has also announced a major trios match for the February 26th edition of Dynamite. AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on the Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. The match was confirmed by AEW CEO Tony Khan late Monday night.

