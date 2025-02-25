Tag Team Championship Match Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE World Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs on the March 3 edition of Monday Night Raw. Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders are set to defend their titles against American Made’s Julius and Brutus Creed. The matchup was made official following a heated backstage brawl between the two teams on this week's episode.

In addition to the tag team title bout, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will put her championship on the line against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

The March 3 show will also mark the first episode following Elimination Chamber, setting the stage for the final stretch on the road to WrestleMania. Superstars including Gunther, Liv Morgan, The New Day, and Penta are also being advertised for the event, though their specific roles have yet to be revealed.

The current announced lineup for WWE Raw on March 3 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, includes:

Women’s World Championship Match : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

With multiple championship matches and post-Elimination Chamber fallout on deck, WWE Raw is shaping up to be a must-see episode.