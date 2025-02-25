Carmella Breaks Silence Following WWE Departure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Carmella has addressed her WWE exit for the first time, speaking directly to fans on Instagram.

The 37-year-old revealed that while news of her departure had circulated last week, she had not initially responded due to being unwell. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received following the expiration of her WWE contract.

“I have seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs and like, oh my god. You guys are just the best, and I am so grateful for you and everything that you have been saying about Carmella and my career. I am so blessed, so thank you,” she said.

Carmella also teased an upcoming podcast appearance where she plans to share more details regarding her exit and future plans.

“I know there are a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week answering some of those questions and telling my side because I have a lot to say about the situation. So I will give you the details later when I can, and I cannot wait to fill you guys in,” she added.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been absent from the ring since March 2023 and welcomed a son in November of that year. As recently as December, she had expressed interest in returning to wrestling but was dealing with drop foot, a complication from her pregnancy.