Liv Morgan & Raquel Gonzalez Capture WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Raw

Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez have once again claimed championship gold, becoming the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The duo emerged victorious in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi to secure the titles.

The decisive moment came when Raquel Gonzalez stopped Naomi from executing a split-legged moonsault. Capitalizing on the interference, Gonzalez sent Naomi headfirst into the ring post, causing her to stumble back into the ring, where Morgan seized the opportunity to score the pinfall and clinch the victory for her team.