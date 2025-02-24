WWE Monday Night Raw Results - February 24, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on RAW - Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Logan Paul will be on hand for the last RAW before colliding in The Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair & Naomi defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, a Triple Threat Match takes place pitting Penta, Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser against each other, The New Day battles Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde of LWO, Gunther shares his thoughts on his road to WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley has a message for Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai challenges Lyra Valkyria for her Women's Intercontinental Championship and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

We kick off RAW with clips of Bianca Belair & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Gunther, The Alpha Academy, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai, and Lyra Valkyria and Cody Rhodes arriving at the arena at different times. The Alpha Academy, however, are shown backstage dancing for TikTok.

Logan Paul makes his way to ringside. Paul gets on the mic and reminds us all that he's from Ohio and that he's like everyone there but way better. Paul says when he was arriving in Ohio, he told his pilot to turn around but then figured he'd show up and perform for the Ohio peasants because he's humble. Paul talks about beating Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. He says he will then become the face of this company when he beats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. This calls out CM Punk. Paul mocks Punk as Punk poses on the apron. The crowd chants "CM Punk", and Paul asks "Why?" and asks what the crowd's problem is with him, and then asks Punk what Punk's problem is with Paul. Paul says Punk is jealous of him - Paul says he's successful in many avenues and Punk is just a series of failures. Punk says he doesn't know Paul well enough to have a problem with him. Punk tells Paul he's a dime a dozen and he just looks for shock value. He tells Paul that Paul has no substance and no character and that the WWE Universe deserves better. Paul tells Punk when he returned it was a huge deal and then he cracked under pressure and tore his tricep. Paul says Punk is familiar to The WWE Universe and it's only a matter of time before everyone is chanting his name. Punk says he's a legend and a history maker - Punk makes history and calls Paul a flash in the pan and tells Paul he won't be here long enough for anyone to remember who he is. Punk vows to eliminate Paul at Elimination Chamber and he says he'll make history by being the champ after WrestleMania and Paul will be nothing but history. Punk says he is Satan and in this business, Paul is nobody. Paul slaps Punk and quickly rolls out of the ring - Punk tells Paul to run while he can because on Saturday he'll be locked in a cage with CM Punk and when he gets his hands on Paul, he'll understand why they chant his name.

Match 1 - Triple Threat Match: Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Penta -vs- Pete Dunne



The bell rings and Dunne mouths off to Kaiser and Kaiser gets kicked by Dunne. Penta uses his speed and takes down Dunne and Kaiser runs in and tries to gets a pin. Penta its a backstabber on Kaiser. Kaiser rolls out of the ring and Dunne hits a knee off the apron to Kaiser outside. Penta takes out Dunne outside the ring and Kaiser attacks the both and throws Penta into the barricade and kicks Dunne against the steel steps. In the ring, Penta kicks Kaiser and sends him out of the ring. Penta gets on the top rope and flies onto both Dunne and Kaiser and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Dunne hits a DDT on Kaiser and gets on the top rope and Kaiser kicks him while he's seated on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser punches Dunne on the top rope and goes to suplex Dunne. Penta slams both Kaiser and Dunne off the top rope. Penta chops Kaiser and Dunne and hits a sling blade on Dunne and does the same to Kaiser. Penta hits a handstand double kick on Kaiser and kicks Dunne who is seated on the top turnbuckle. Penta hits a Hurricanrana on Dunne who flies into Kaiser in the ring. Penta suicide dives onto Dunne on one side of the ring, and does the same on Kaiser on the other side. Inside the ring, Penta hits a driver on Kaiser and Dunne runs in and kicks Penta. Kaiser rolls out of the ring and Dunne and Penta trade blows inside the ring. Penta superkicks Dunne and Dunne hits The Bitter End on Penta and covers until Kaiser breaks the pin. Kaiser kicks Dunne in the ring and Dunne comes back attacking Kaiser's fingers. Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer and then goes for the Sacrifice. Kaiser throws Penta out of the ring and hits a DDT on Dunne for the win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

Jackie Redmond is on hand with Rhea Ripley. Redmond talks to Ripley about who will be the challenger for the Women's World Title and brings up Ripley's match against Iyo Sky on Monday. Ripley says she will keep her eye on the chamber match but her main focus is Iyo Sky. She tells Redmond the last time she faced Sky was five years ago and in those five years she's become the most dominant female in the WWE. She rattles off the names of the women she's beaten and says after Monday, Sky's name will be added to the list. Sky comes by and tells Ripley she will beat her on RAW next week.

Match 2: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) -vs- LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)



Wilde and Woods start the match. Wilde kicks Woods in the corner and chokes him out against the ropes. Wilde connects with a springboard Missile drop kick and tags in Del Toro. LWO double team Woods, Del Toro hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a two count. Del Toro chops Woods in the corner and runs into a boot by Woods but comes back and kicks Woods who is on the top rope. Del Toro hits a springboard Hurricanrana, and then punches Woods in the middle of the ring. Kingston is tagged in and Del Toro is sent out of the ring. Kingston throws Del Toro back in the ring and stomps on him in the corner. Woods is tagged in and he does the same, and then tags Kingston who comes back and kicks Del Toro. Woods is tagged in and The New Day double team Del Toro and Woods covers for a near fall. Del Toro rolls up Woods for a two count and Woods punches Del Toro and tags Kingston. Del Toro tries to tag out and fight off both Kingston and Woods. Del Toro tags out to Wilde who beats on both Kingston and Woods. Wilde DDT's Kingston and hits another on Woods. Del Toro is tagged in and both Wilde and Del Toro flip over the ropes onto Kingston and Woods. Back in the ring, Del Toro gets Kingston on his shoulders and Wilde is about to splash onto him but Woods distracts the ref. Kingston gets Del Toro across his knees and Woods jumps onto him. Kingston covers Del Toro for the win.

Winners: The New Day

After the match The New Day attack LWO. Dragon Lee runs out to help his team mates. Lee is able to beat on both Woods and Kingston. The New Day, however, are able to get the better of Lee and hit a double powerbomb.

Backstage, The Judgement Day is in their clubhouse. Finn Balor is scolding Dominik Mysterio and Mysterio says they need a new member. Balor says he will fix things. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come by and tell them to stop fighting. Balor tells them to mind their own business and brings up what happened to Jade Cargill. Morgan says they weren't involved in that and that they'll all handle their own business.

Gunther makes his way out to the ring and gets on the mic. Gunther tells us he'll be in action tonight but he wants to talk WrestleMania first. He says he was initially angry about Jey Uso picking him as his opponent but now he realizes he can end the YEET circus for good and humiliate Uso. He says he hand picked his opponent tonight and calls out Akira Tozawa. Alpha Academy comes down to the ring and Gunther says the reason he's picked Tozawa is because when he walked in today, they were doing a TikTok dance and that annoyed him. He tells Tozawa he's wasted his talent just like Jey Uso he's only here to be a fool for the fans. He says he'll end Uso's career at WrestleMania and today Tozawa can achieve something Uso never will - which is earn Gunther's respect and starts pushing Tozawa around.

Match 3: Gunther -vs- Akira Tozawa w/Otis and Maxxine Dupri



Tozawa kicks Gunther a few times and starts punching Gunther. Tozawa runs into a huge kick by Gunther. Tozawa chops Gunther who chops Tozawa back laying him out. Gunther throws Tozawa who kicks Gunther back. Gunther hits a dropkick on Tozawa and tries to powerbomb him but Tozawa counters and covers for a near fall. Tozawa jumps off the top rope, and Gunther catches him and throws him into a Boston Crab. Tozawa gets to the ropes to break the hold. Gunther kicks Tozawa as he's on the mat and then slaps him. Tozawa slaps Gunther back and Gunther chops Tozawa down and slams him down with a powerbomb and does a mock cover. He gets Tozawa in a sleep hold and Tozawa is out.

Winner: Gunther

After the match, Gunther attacks Tozawa and Otis runs in to make the save. Gunther slaps Otis and Otis rips off his shirt and Gunther runs out of the ring. As Maxxine and Otis check on Tozawa, Gunther runs back in and throws Otis in a sleeperhold. Jey Uso's music hits and he runs out and Gunther runs out of the ring.

Dakota Kai is backstage with Iyo Sky getting ready for her match, and we see Lyra Valkyria also walking backstage ahead of her match.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) -vs- Dakota Kai



Valkyria slams down Kai at the bell and Kai starts with kicks on Valkyria. Kai rolls up Valkyria for a one count. Valkyria throws Kai across the ring and tries to kick her outside the ring. Kai and Valkyria are on the apron and Valkyria tries for a suplex and Kai counters and hits a cannonball on Valkyria and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Valkyria and Kai are on the top turnbuckle. Kai gets Valkyria tangled in the ropes and Valkyria kicks her way out of entanglement and they're both back on the top rope. Valkyria hits a stalled vertical suplex from the middle rope and both women are laid out. The women trade punches in the middle of the ring and Kai hits a Scorpion Kick on Valkyria and the women go back and forth with pinning attempts. Valkyria hits a powerbomb on Kai for a near fall. Valkyria gets on the top rope and jumps into a superkick by Kai. Kai kicks Valkyria and hits a Kairopractor and covers for a near fall. Valkyria slams Kai in the corner and both women are on the top rope again. Valkyria hits Nightwing to retain.

Winner and STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

After the match, Kai and Valkyria hug and Valkyria celebrates in the ring. As Kai is walking away, Ivy Nile runs down and takes out Kai and then runs in the ring and beats up Valkyria. Nile poses with the belt after beating down Valkyria.

Jackie Redmond has a sit down interview with Sami Zayn earlier today. Zayn shares with us that not only Kevin Owens was at his house on Friday but he also went to Owens' house and saw his mom and they hung out. He says he went home and was ashamed of himself for going to Owens' house as he didn't have good intentions. He says he and Owens have never involved their families but it's different this time and he doesn't know what either of them are capable of right now. He talks about this match being "unsanctioned" and how this match will be a war. He tells Owens that he hopes he's ready because this war will be bad.

Dominik Mysterio is shown walking backstage with Finn Balor and Carlito and we see Bron Breakker walking backstage as well as they have a match next.

Match 5: Bron Breakker -vs- Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Carlito)



Mysterio flexes in front of Breakker who shoves Mysterio in the corner and throws him out of the ring. Mysterio is thrown back in the ring and Breakker runs the ropes and clotheslines Mysterio. Mysterio rolls out of the ring and regroups with Balor and Carlito. Breakker runs out to collect Mysterio who attacks him as they get back in the ring. Breakker back body drops Mysterio and then kicks him against the ropes. Balor distracts the ref allowing Carlito to trip Breakker. Mysterio is able to get Breakker down and covers for a one count. Breakker gorilla presses Mysterio and Carlito distracts Breakker allowing Mysterio to hit the 6-1-9 on Breakker. Mysterio gets on the top rope and Breakker gets up there with him. Breakker hits a Frankensteiner on Mysterio. Carlito and Balor take Breakker out of the ring causing a DQ.

Winner by DQ: Bron Breakker

After the match, Carlito holds Breakker and Mysterio goes to beat on him but Breakker throws Mysterio out of the ring and then spears Carlito. Balor and Breakker then face off and Balor leaves the ring before they can get into it.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage with his title and it looks like he's making his way to the ring.

American Made is backstage and Cathy Kelley comes up to them and asks Ivy Nile about attacking Lyra Valkyria. Nile says she will attack Valkyria every week until she gets her title match and The Creed Brothers will take the titles away from The War Raiders. The Creed Brothers are then attacked by The War Raiders.

Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring and asks what it means to ask for a man's soul. He says he understands the offer The Rock has made him. He says he knows he's a heavily blessed man and this decision he has to make doesn't just affect him. He talks about his family and the dues they've paid. He says The Rock has put an offer out to him where he doesn't have to fight and break his body like his dad did. Seth Rollins' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Rollins gets on the mic and tells Rhodes they haven't been in the ring together since WrestleMania 40 and welcomes Rhodes to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins tells Rhodes he cannot wait to face him at WrestleMania. He says he's out here to ask Rhodes what he's thinking because last year they were against The Rock and now The Rock wants him to sell his soul. He says the fact that Rhodes didn't slap The Rock after his proposal is a slap in Rollins' face. He asks why Rhodes would even consider it and if being champ is a burden for Rhodes it isn't for Rollins. Rhodes tells Rollins that Rollins is being judgemental. He tells Rollins that The Rock asked for his soul and Rollins' soul because Rollins' soul is compromised. Rhodes tells Rollins that he knows who Rollins is and that Rollins helped Rhodes be the champ. Rollins says he's not out here to judge Rhodes but maybe he's out here to protect Rhodes so Rhodes doesn't make the same mistakes Rollins did. Rollins says he doesn't want to hate Rhodes and to not make him hate. He tells Rhodes he doesn't want to face a soulless Cody Rhodes but he wants to face the Cody Rhodes with the passion of his own free will. He says he's not here for Rhodes soul, he's here for Rhodes' title and leaves the ring.

Backstage, Akira Tozawa is with Otis, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya and Jey Uso. Uso tells Tozawa he has a lot of heart and gives him an ice pack. As Uso leaves, A-Town Down Under approaches Uso and tell Uso that Gunther will destroy him at WrestleMania. Uso promises to beat Gunther and YEETS and Austin Theory joins him. Grayson Waller gets annoyed and Theory and Waller start to argue and Uso comes back into the screen and superkicks Waller and Yeets away.

Match 6 - WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi(c) -vs- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez



Belair and Naomi attack Morgan and Rodriguez before the bell rings. Morgan is sent into the barricades outside and Rodriguez is tossed into the timekeepers area. The bell rings, Belair slams Morgan into the corner in the ring. Naomi is tagged in and they double team Morgan. Belair is now tagged in and they continue to double team Morgan and cover for a two count. Morgan is slammed back in the ring, and Belair connects with a punch. Rodriguez trips up Belair and Rodriguez is now tagged in. Rodriguez throws Belair into the barricades outside and we cut to commercial.

We come back from commercial break, Rodriguez slams Belair into the corner and props her up on her shoulders. Belair punches Rodriguez sitting on her shoulders and gets on the top rope and backflips to Naomi. Naomi is tagged in and kicks Rodriguez and plants Rodriguez. Morgan runs in and Naomi leg drops on her. Naomi hits a split-legged face plant on Rodriguez and covers her for a two count. Naomi gets on the top rope and hits a crossbody but Rodriguez rolls through but is met by a kick by Naomi. Naomi hits a blockbuster on Rodriguez and tags Belair. Belair comes off the top rope and hits a 450 splash and covers for a near fall. Rodriguez kicks Naomi and Belair sets her up for the KOD and Morgan is now tagged in and they double team Belair with a on the shoulders codebreaker and cover Belair for a near fall. Morgan goes for Oblivion but it's blocked and Naomi is tagged in. They go to hit a double KOD and Dominik Mysterio runs down and distracts the ref. Rodriguez slams down Naomi and Morgan hits Oblivion and covers until Belair breaks the pin. Back in the ring Rodriguez is speared by Belai and all four women are laid out. Morgan is face planted by Naomi and Belair is tagged in and she suplexes Morgan who rolls the suplex into a pin but Belair kicks out. Belair hits the KOD on Morgan and Rodriguez breaks the pin. Naomi takes out Rodriguez and Belair now tags Naomi in and they double team Morgan and hit a double KOD and cover Morgan but Mysterio puts Morgan's leg on the ropes. Belair goes after Mysterio and Rodriguez slams Belair onto the apron. In the ring, Morgan tries for Oblivion and covers for a two count. Naomi hits the rear views and then hits Mysterio who now has the ref distracted. Rodriguez slams Naomi into the ring post and Morgan covers Naomi for the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

After the match, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.