HOOK Signs with Barry Bloom for AEW Contract Representation

Barry Bloom, a well-known agent in the wrestling industry, has signed AEW star HOOK ahead of future contract negotiations, according to a report from PWInsider.com.

While the news has only recently surfaced, Bloom reportedly began representing HOOK several months ago. AEW is expected to make every effort to ensure that HOOK remains with the company, though details regarding the length of his current contract remain undisclosed.

Bloom has an extensive history in professional wrestling representation, managing top names such as Kenny Omega, Josh Alexander, and legendary announcer Jim Ross. His involvement suggests that HOOK’s future negotiations could be a significant moment in his AEW career.

HOOK made his AEW debut in 2020 as a member of Team Taz, joining his father, Taz, alongside Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs. He transitioned to singles competition in 2021 and quickly made an impact. In July 2022, HOOK captured the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks, a title originally introduced by his father in ECW.

Holding the belt for an extended period, HOOK engaged in a notable rivalry with Jack Perry in the summer of 2023. He regained the FTW Championship in August before ceremoniously retiring it and presenting it to his father, Taz, in September 2023. Currently, HOOK is aligned with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata in AEW.