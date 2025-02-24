WWE Employees Report Declining Morale Amid Heavy Workloads and Stagnant Pay

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Morale among WWE employees is reportedly on the decline, with multiple staff members expressing frustration over reduced benefits, limited pay increases, and heavier workloads.

Despite WWE experiencing record business growth following its merger with UFC under the TKO banner, some employees have voiced concerns about a widening gap between corporate messaging and their daily realities. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that WWE staff members feel increasingly undervalued, with many citing a lack of meaningful compensation adjustments despite the company's financial success.

TKO’s projected annual revenue is expected to range between $2.67 billion and $2.75 billion, yet employees have seen some benefits disappear. Among the eliminated perks are WWE’s stock purchase program, the WWE Superstar program—which previously allowed employees to reward each other with redeemable points—and complimentary live event tickets for staff.

In addition to these changes, several employees reported receiving only a 3% cost-of-living raise, which they claim is insufficient to keep up with inflation. Those with strong performance reviews were reportedly told that budget constraints prevented any additional salary increases. While some expected raises in line with past practices, they were informed that the merger made such adjustments unfeasible.

Employees also expressed concern over escalating workloads, with many now working 50 to 60 hours a week, particularly during WrestleMania season. Some have even been assigned additional UFC-related tasks, raising fears that as TKO continues to expand, WWE staff will be required to take on more responsibilities without increased compensation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider corroborated these reports, noting that employees have been discussing their frustrations over the increased workload, minimal bonuses, and stagnant raises. Some staff members reportedly feel disheartened hearing about WWE’s financial success while dealing with these ongoing challenges.

Sources further indicated that morale has suffered to the extent that some employees are less motivated to go above and beyond in their roles. While they continue to respect WWE, many feel that their efforts are not being adequately recognized or rewarded.