Bryan Williams Promises Improved Online Stability for WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 developer Bryan Williams has assured fans that online stability is a top priority for this year’s game. In a recent interview with WrestleZone Senior Editor Matt Black, Williams addressed concerns about online performance, particularly with the introduction of The Island and MyGM mode.

When asked if WWE 2K25 will see improvements in online connectivity, Williams confirmed that the development team is making significant efforts to ensure a smoother experience.

WWE 2K25 Dev Team Focused on Online Performance

“Honestly, I will say in the affirmative, that that will be the case,” Williams stated. “I know the team that’s in charge and manages our online servers and just the online stability, functionality, and playability of that.”

He emphasized that online functionality has been a key focus from the start of development, especially with the addition of The Island, a new mode heavily reliant on online play.

“And yeah, to your point, we’re bringing on this brand new mode, The Island. Which is, I mean, come on. I mean, this is super online-heavy. And so I do think that the team is well aware of what you had described about past issues that we’ve had with connection issues and things, whether it’s things in our control or not.

“But I do know the team from the very beginning of development of WWE 2K25 this was at the forefront of their minds. Where it’s like if we’re gonna bring this brand new mode into the game that is so dependent on the online stability there everybody is well aware. And I know the team is doing everything they can to make sure that the online experience both The Island and then just regular online playability is as smooth as it can possibly be.”

With online playability being a major area of focus, WWE 2K25 aims to deliver a much-improved experience for players.

WWE 2K25 DLC Teases and More

