WWE LFG Episode 2 Results: Coaches Pick Their Teams After Intense Showdowns

WWE's reality competition series, WWE LFG, returned for its second episode on A&E on February 23. The latest installment featured intense in-ring action as well as the highly anticipated team selections by the show's coaches.

Episode 2 Match Results

⚡Dani Sekelsky & Shiloh Hill defeated Anthony Luke & Tyra Mae Steele

⚡Penina Tuilaepa defeated Zena Sterling

⚡Chris Island defeated Jasper Troy

⚡Troy Yearwood defeated Shiloh Hill

⚡Leigh Laurel defeated Tatyanna Dumas

Following the matches, the coaches officially selected their teams:

⚡Team Mickie (Mickie James): Dani Sekelsky, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, and Troy Yearwood

⚡Team Undertaker (The Undertaker): Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield, Tyra Mae Steele, and Shiloh Hill

⚡Team Bubba (Bubba Ray Dudley): Brayden Ray, Zena Sterling, Drake Morreaux, and Tatyanna Dumas

⚡Team Booker (Booker T): Anthony Luke, Leigh Laurel, Jasper Troy, and Penina Tuilaepa

As the competition heats up, these teams will now begin their journey under the guidance of their respective WWE legends, vying for a chance to prove themselves in the squared circle.