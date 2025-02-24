WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE LFG Episode 2 Results: Coaches Pick Their Teams After Intense Showdowns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

WWE LFG Episode 2 Results: Coaches Pick Their Teams After Intense Showdowns

WWE's reality competition series, WWE LFG, returned for its second episode on A&E on February 23. The latest installment featured intense in-ring action as well as the highly anticipated team selections by the show's coaches.

Episode 2 Match Results

Dani Sekelsky & Shiloh Hill defeated Anthony Luke & Tyra Mae Steele

Penina Tuilaepa defeated Zena Sterling

Chris Island defeated Jasper Troy

Troy Yearwood defeated Shiloh Hill

Leigh Laurel defeated Tatyanna Dumas

Following the matches, the coaches officially selected their teams:

Team Mickie (Mickie James): Dani Sekelsky, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, and Troy Yearwood

Team Undertaker (The Undertaker): Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield, Tyra Mae Steele, and Shiloh Hill

Team Bubba (Bubba Ray Dudley): Brayden Ray, Zena Sterling, Drake Morreaux, and Tatyanna Dumas

Team Booker (Booker T): Anthony Luke, Leigh Laurel, Jasper Troy, and Penina Tuilaepa

As the competition heats up, these teams will now begin their journey under the guidance of their respective WWE legends, vying for a chance to prove themselves in the squared circle.

Source: cagematch.net
Tags: #wwe #wwe lfg #lfg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π