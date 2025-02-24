WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MLW Intimidation Games Confirmed for March 8: Full Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially announced that MLW Intimidation Games will air on March 8. The event will be available for viewing on beIN Sports and MLW’s official YouTube channel.

The special will feature several high-profile matchups, including the return of Matt Riddle to MLW, as he teams up with Tom Lawlor as the Filthy Bros to take on CONTRA Unit. Additionally, wrestling legend Eric Bischoff will make an appearance, and multiple championship matches are scheduled for the show.

MLW Intimidation Games Card

As confirmed by MLW, the lineup for the event is as follows:

Filthy Bros (Matt Riddle & Tom Lawlor) vs. CONTRA Unit

Eric Bischoff Returns to MLW

Kushida vs. Neon

Medical Update on Saint Laurent

MLW National Openweight Championship – Matthew Justice (c) vs. Bobby Fish vs. Paul Walter Hauser vs. AKIRA

House of Duran in La Casa

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship – Delmi Exo (c) defends her title

First Blood Match – Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons

Okumura vs. Ariel Dominguez

What’s Buzzing with BRG?

With a stacked lineup and major names involved, MLW Intimidation Games promises to be an action-packed event. Fans can catch all the action live on March 8.


