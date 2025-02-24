MLW Intimidation Games Confirmed for March 8: Full Card Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially announced that MLW Intimidation Games will air on March 8. The event will be available for viewing on beIN Sports and MLW’s official YouTube channel.

The special will feature several high-profile matchups, including the return of Matt Riddle to MLW, as he teams up with Tom Lawlor as the Filthy Bros to take on CONTRA Unit. Additionally, wrestling legend Eric Bischoff will make an appearance, and multiple championship matches are scheduled for the show.

MLW Intimidation Games Card

As confirmed by MLW, the lineup for the event is as follows:

⚡Filthy Bros (Matt Riddle & Tom Lawlor) vs. CONTRA Unit

⚡Eric Bischoff Returns to MLW

⚡Kushida vs. Neon

⚡Medical Update on Saint Laurent

⚡MLW National Openweight Championship – Matthew Justice (c) vs. Bobby Fish vs. Paul Walter Hauser vs. AKIRA

⚡House of Duran in La Casa

⚡MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship – Delmi Exo (c) defends her title

⚡First Blood Match – Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Andersons

⚡Okumura vs. Ariel Dominguez

⚡What’s Buzzing with BRG?

With a stacked lineup and major names involved, MLW Intimidation Games promises to be an action-packed event. Fans can catch all the action live on March 8.