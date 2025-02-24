WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE ID Prospect Zayda Steel Issues Health Warning After Collapsing Post-Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2025

WWE ID Prospect Zayda Steel Issues Health Warning After Collapsing Post-Match

WWE ID prospect Zayda Steel is urging fellow wrestlers to prioritize their well-being after collapsing following an independent wrestling match this past weekend.

Steel competed for Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in New Jersey on Saturday night, taking on Zara Zakher in an official WWE ID Showcase match. She was originally scheduled to wrestle Charity King for New Texas Pro Wrestling the following day but was unable to compete.

The 21-year-old took to social media to explain that exhaustion and a lack of proper nutrition led to her collapse after the CZW bout. Steel wrote, "I collapsed after my match last night due to lack of sleep & eating so let this be your reminder to take care & listen to your body!"

As a result, Vert Vixen stepped in as Steel’s replacement against Charity King at the New Texas Pro Wrestling event.

Despite the setback, Steel is set to return to action this Thursday, where she will face Kylie Rae in another WWE ID Showcase match at Wrestling Open in Worcester, Massachusetts. Success in these showcase matches provides ID prospects with the chance to earn spots on WWE’s new Evolve series, set to debut in March.

Steel is among the inaugural talents in the WWE ID program, which launched in October 2024. The initiative offers independent wrestlers financial support and developmental opportunities as they work toward potentially joining NXT on a full-time basis.


Tags: #wwe #wwe id #id #zayda steel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π